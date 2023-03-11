COVID Killed the Raspberry Pi

No, it isn’t dead, but it isn’t what it was either. There were things coming together that would have made it very popular. Due to the impact of COVID, we saw it miss very popular and fall from popular to noteworthy.

Let’s take a look at it like a sprint review in agile software development. 🙂

What Went Well?

It is likely the most supported SBC, small board computer, even with the COVID challenges. Let’s upgrade that. The most popular SBC computer series is a possibility. Their market still carries the Pi 3, Pi 4, Pi 400, Pi Zero 2, Pi Pico, and more. Other SMB computers have been using the RPi 4 as the benchmark standard for many years now.

Raspberry Pi OS, the operating system has even added support for 64-bit in the last year. Delayed but highly welcomed. You can get it with or without the desktop. If you want, you can also run optional operating systems, including Ubuntu, Manjaro ARM Linux, Apertis, RISC OS Pi, three different media players, three different gaming systems, 3D printing, home assistants for automation, Anthias for digital signage, Kali Linux, FullPage OS, and Moodlebox. All of these are managed via a great OS install configuration app called Raspberry Pi Imager. The imager runs on Windows, Mac, and Linux.

YouTube and beyond, it is one of the most talked about pieces of technology anywhere on the market. You can learn to code on it, use it as a core personal computer, and more. While not the most performance-based system, if your needs are basic, this may check all the boxes for you. People who want to learn more about computing, hardware, or software have found the RPi a winning option.

Oh, hobby projects? It has a bus that is made to connect the computer with controlling the world outside its box. It has kits for everything from learning electronics (hardware) to network cluster solutions for building in-home clouds.

ARM-based computers need software built for the platform. That used to be more of a challenge, but things like Amazon adding ARM servers, and Apple retooling their operating system for Macs to run on ARM processors shifted the market. Now we have Docker and beyond with decent support on ARM-based versions of an ever-increasing collection of software built to run on this platform.